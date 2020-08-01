Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) versus Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NASDAQ:TSM) Head-To-Head Survey

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.13 billion 2.79 $5.40 million $0.52 26.60 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. $34.63 billion 11.81 $11.83 billion $2.15 36.69

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has higher revenue and earnings than Viavi Solutions. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Viavi Solutions and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 1 8 0 2.89 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 1 0 7 0 2.75

Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $16.11, suggesting a potential upside of 16.49%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential downside of 39.79%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg..

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions 1.25% 17.72% 7.02% Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 36.96% 27.95% 20.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. beats Viavi Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services. It is also involved in investing activities. The company operates in North America, China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

