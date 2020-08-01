Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.35

Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.35 and traded as low as $3.50. Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 39,697 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93.

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

