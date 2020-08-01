Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.01

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.01 and traded as low as $4.51. Vince shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 21,031 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vince from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vince from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Vince alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.64.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Vince had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNCE. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vince during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vince during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vince during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vince by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vince by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.