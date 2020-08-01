Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Director Sells $131,029.92 in Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Director John N. Mcmullen sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $131,029.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VCRA stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $982.84 million, a PE ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.04.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,339,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,064,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 173,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,355,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCRA. ValuEngine cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

