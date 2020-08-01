Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) Insider Stephen Le Page Buys 1,348 Shares of Stock

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) insider Stephen Le Page acquired 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 465 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £6,268.20 ($7,713.76).

Volta Finance stock opened at GBX 4.45 ($0.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and a PE ratio of 12.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.03. Volta Finance Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 740 ($9.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of €0.11 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Volta Finance’s payout ratio is currently 163.04%.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

