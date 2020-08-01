Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.54

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.54 and traded as low as $14.64. Wake Forest Bancshares shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 1,389 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WAKE)

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers now checking accounts, money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

