WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $196.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.79.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

