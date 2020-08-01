Wedbush Weighs in on Harley-Davidson Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HOG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $26.03 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $669.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,211,000 after buying an additional 67,834 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,652,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

