Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.30

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and traded as high as $13.91. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 276,047 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.30 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Laurentian lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.38.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$57.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.7405362 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$139,645.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

