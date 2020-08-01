Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 893,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

