Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE WES opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WES. Capital One Financial raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 73.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

