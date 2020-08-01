Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Westrock were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

WRK stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

