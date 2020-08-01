Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 9,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 104,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

