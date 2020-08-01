White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,820 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,805,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $205.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,554.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

