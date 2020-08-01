WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the June 30th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WYY opened at $0.71 on Friday. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WidePoint from $0.70 to $0.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 631,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $372,548.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,639,987 shares of company stock worth $1,615,573.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in WidePoint by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 342,197 shares in the last quarter.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

