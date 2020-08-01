William H. Mcgill, Jr. Sells 1,073 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $32,243.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 319,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,744.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William H. Mcgill, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 71,475 shares of MarineMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $1,656,075.75.

NYSE:HZO opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $600.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.85. MarineMax Inc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 719.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

