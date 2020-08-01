Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Trading Up 0.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $156.41 and last traded at $155.89, approximately 17,976 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 572,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.56.

The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Wingstop by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Wingstop by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 162.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.46.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

