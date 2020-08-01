World Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,729 Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 27.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,295,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after acquiring an additional 123,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 140.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,694 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,263,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Alcoa by 15.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,464,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 197,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alcoa Corp has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

