World Asset Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 104.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of RBC opened at $91.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.