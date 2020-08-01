World Asset Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at $670,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $615,820.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,456 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

