World Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 1,212 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHCG. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $195.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $199.72.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

