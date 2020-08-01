World Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 3,164 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $68.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.83.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.26 per share, for a total transaction of $592,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,667 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

