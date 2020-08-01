World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth about $6,144,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 75.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 185,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 24.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,878,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 568,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

EQH stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

