World Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 2,249 Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Five Below from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $68.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

FIVE stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $137.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

