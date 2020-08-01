World Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 6,194 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of R. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ryder System by 440.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,049,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after buying an additional 1,670,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,036,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 35.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 393,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,619,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,703,000 after purchasing an additional 354,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.31. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 2,193 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $75,000.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $135,049.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,295.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,755 shares of company stock worth $259,223 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on R. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

