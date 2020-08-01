World Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 958 EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $290.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.16. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $290.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $337,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $1,975,521.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.77.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

