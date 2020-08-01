World Asset Management Inc Has $184,000 Holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chemours were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $8,875,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $12,115,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 173.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

In related news, COO Mark Newman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CC opened at $18.53 on Friday. Chemours Co has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 2.44.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 46.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

