World Asset Management Inc Has $207,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,658,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,162 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,173,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

