World Asset Management Inc Has $211,000 Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in News were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of News by 24.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,641,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in News by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,600,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 827,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in News by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,395,000 after purchasing an additional 515,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth $54,094,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in News by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,966,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. News Corp has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.