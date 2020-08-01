World Asset Management Inc Has $213,000 Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $88,075,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 167.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,485,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,518,000 after buying an additional 1,556,213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 709.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,554,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,728,000 after buying an additional 1,362,200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $8,413,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 746.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 330,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Shares of REG opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

