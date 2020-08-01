World Asset Management Inc Invests $201,000 in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 834.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 382,894 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $602,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Aramark by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,331,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Aramark news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,452.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMK stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

