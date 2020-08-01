World Asset Management Inc Invests $212,000 in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $66.01 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.