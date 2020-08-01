World Asset Management Inc Invests $227,000 in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

