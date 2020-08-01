World Asset Management Inc Invests $227,000 in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $78,648,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 352,637 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 126.3% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 477,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after acquiring an additional 266,270 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at $22,882,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at $20,997,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

NYSE CRL opened at $198.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.54 and its 200-day moving average is $160.27. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $203.26.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.47.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,264.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $616,267.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.