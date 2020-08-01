World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,565,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after buying an additional 594,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,716,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 369.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,259,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 178,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 169,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $16.20 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

