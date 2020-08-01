World Asset Management Inc Makes New $178,000 Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,142,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Nordstrom by 6,161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 61,180.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

