World Asset Management Inc Makes New $202,000 Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $7,075,131.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,682 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $915,430.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,043,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,894 shares of company stock valued at $11,119,097. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $120.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.84. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

