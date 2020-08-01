World Asset Management Inc Makes New $206,000 Investment in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in PVH by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $627,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $1,578,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 6.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $48.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.06. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

