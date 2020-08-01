World Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skechers USA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,287,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,709,000 after acquiring an additional 356,211 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Skechers USA by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,668,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Skechers USA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,633,000 after acquiring an additional 138,835 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Skechers USA by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,865,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,514,000 after acquiring an additional 911,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Skechers USA by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,447,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,853,000 after acquiring an additional 181,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092 in the last 90 days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.22. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

