World Asset Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Roku by 154.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Roku by 710.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth $41,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark raised their target price on Roku from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.48.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $154.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.01 and a beta of 1.83. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $1,315,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,337,978.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,369 shares of company stock worth $34,837,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.