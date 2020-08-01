World Asset Management Inc Purchases New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,712,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after buying an additional 622,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,659,000 after buying an additional 593,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,718,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,111,000 after buying an additional 576,423 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

