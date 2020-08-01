World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,888 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Noble Energy by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,229 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities lowered Noble Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.66.

NBL stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

