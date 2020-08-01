World Asset Management Inc Takes $208,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $206,791,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after buying an additional 1,966,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $60,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after buying an additional 969,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after buying an additional 965,403 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.