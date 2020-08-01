World Asset Management Inc Takes $223,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

NYSE DECK opened at $209.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.97 and a 200 day moving average of $170.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $220.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,505. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

