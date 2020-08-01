World Asset Management Inc Takes $237,000 Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,681,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Cfra lifted their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Shares of BIG opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.