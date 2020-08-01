World Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 81.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 8.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $3,494,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,147,077 shares of company stock worth $931,803,353 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

