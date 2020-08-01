World Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 174,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 138,658 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,957,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,122 shares of company stock worth $22,954,247 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRPT opened at $153.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.92. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average is $131.17.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $1.94. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

