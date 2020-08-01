World Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at $61,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 75.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 135.0% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 15,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. Visteon Corp has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.70 million. Visteon’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

