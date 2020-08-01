World Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COG opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COG shares. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

