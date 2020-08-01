Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $387,423,000 after purchasing an additional 301,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,274,887 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $377,686,000 after purchasing an additional 87,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,143,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $309,575,000 after acquiring an additional 504,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,636,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $98,472,000 after acquiring an additional 191,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $94,878,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $72.43 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

